Jerome High Raises Security After Threat Made to Student

Heightened police presence at Jerome High School caused panic in the community Tuesday, but Principal Nate Tracy confirmed there was no lockdown.

"The police informed us of an investigation they had from the weekend," Tracy explained.

Although he did not go into details, he said the investigation involved an individual who made a threat to a student at the school.

"So they're (the police) here as a proactive and preventative measure to just make sure that all our kids are safe," he added. "Compared to a normal day, there's two or three (more officers). We usually have one here, and we also have police roaming the halls on occasion so we do have police presence here fairly regularly."

Shortly after noon, he sent an email to parents, ensuring that there was nothing to worry about.

"The school is locked everyday. All the doors are locked. We have electronic locking mechanisms to ensure that there's only one door that opens during passing time to allow students in and out of the building so we try to keep the school safe as possible," he continued.