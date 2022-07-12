Twin Falls School Board Considering Armed Security

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls School Board is considering armed security guards at all elementary schools for the upcoming year. According to the Twin Falls School District, the board of trustees met Monday evening to discuss the hiring of ten trained security guards to be placed on school grounds. The issue has been part of an ongoing discussion given recent events in other parts of the sate and country where people have shot students and staff. Currently several Twin Falls Police School Resource Officers spend time at various campuses in the district, but only a few are permanently stationed at the schools. Federal funds would allow the district to pay for the security guards for the 2022-23 school year however, sustaining the salaries beyond that would require additional funding through school levy's. The school board will discuss the issue again at the next meeting on July 20.

