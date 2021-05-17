Boise ID Team Pitches ‘Shark Tank’ Panel Shoelace Product

A Boise team of inventors recently showed up on an episode of the popular business reality series, "Shark Tank," and pitched the panel of investors an elastic shoelace idea the Idaho twosome have already created.

For fans of "Shark Tank," you may have recently seen married couple Jamie and David Montz. The two are involved in a Boise business that created an elastic shoelace designed to appeal to people of all ages. Information about the shoelace invention was shared recently by heavy.com.

The episode that featured the Boise couple aired Friday night (March 14) on ABC. They pitched their "Original Stretchlace" product to the panel of investors, which includes Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. The evening's program also included guest investor (or "shark") Daniel Lubetzky, founder and executive chairman of KIND, a line of healthy snack foods.

Last year, one of the most publicized pitchers was a 15-year-old boy named Carson Grill, who along with his father offered up their paint storage idea. The way the show works, is people who believe they have a marketable idea present their pitch to the panel of investors, and if any of the high-rollers are interested in getting in on the action, they each offer an investment plan to the contestants.

The Boise team's stretch shoelaces are currently for sale on Amazon for $9.99 each. They also come in a variety of colors. For those interested in following any of the contestant's ideas, you can visit the show's link on the ABC website.

We wish the two the best in making their product an even bigger success.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now