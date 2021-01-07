Boise Man Made it to Senate Floor During Riot

He didn’t even campaign and still made it to the Senate. I believe the picture on this page is of Josiah Colt, a 34-year-old Boise man. I did read he may also have a business listing in Meridian and possibly a residence there as well. He was photographed at one point taking Vice President Mike Pence’s seat in the Senate. News reports also suggests he made it into the House and believed he was sitting in Nancy Pelosi’s chair. He wasn’t.

Much of his social media is now offline. Suspended or perhaps he decided to shut down the images. He could be facing federal charges following Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. There were several Idahoans who made their way to the national Stop the Steal rally. There were smaller regional rallies in cities across the country.

One demonstrator was shot and killed inside the Capitol. The video is gruesome. She was an Air Force veteran from San Diego.

Colt appears to have gained access to the Senate floor by simply leaping down from the visitor’s gallery. I’ve sat there and it’s a long drop. He would’ve been one of several demonstrators on the floor. I’ve also been on the House floor but I was a guest of Representative Roy Blunt’s staff. Blunt now serves in the Senate.

Colt appears to have gone very silent after some initial social media posts. The government is sorting through pictures, videos and social media posts and plans to file charges against potentially hundreds of people who made it into the building and then to the floors.

