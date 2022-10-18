Boise Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Making Child Pornography

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Boise man who had hundreds of images of child pornography on his phone and computers will spend the next 30 years in federal prison. According to U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, 29-year-old Zane Beckman was sentenced for producing child pornography by U.S. District Judge David Nye. Beckman will also have to give up the electronic devices he used to make the illegal content and pay a little more than $69,000 in restitution to the young victims in the case. Beckman will serve a lifetime term of supervised release once he gets out in 2052. The Boise man was arrested after an investigation that started in April of 2020 found he had asked for explicit images from a 10-year-old girl in Texas. The incident was reported to the Idaho Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force which conducted a search of Beckman's residence and personal electronic devices. Explicit images of a four-year-old and an eight-year-old were found on his cell phone. It was also found he communicated with other young people online and got them to send explicit images to him.

