Kimberly Road is rarely on my driving itinerary, but for thousands of people who call the Magic Valley home, it’s their main route of travel to and from work. Construction along the road is a necessary nuisance, and next week there’s going to be another major disruption. The Idaho Transportation Department is trying to get the word out. Resurfacing is planned for a few days next week at the intersection of Kimberly and Hankins Roads. It begins on Monday and should be complete sometime during the day on Wednesday.

There's a Detailed Explanation from the Staff at ITD

Detours and restrictions can be found by clicking this link. The intersection has become among the busiest in Twin Falls County with new housing developments going up in the area. The project is scheduled to last 48 hours, but when finished, you can expect a smoother ride.

Multiple Projects are Going on, and More are on the Way

The ongoing growth in our region is changing traffic patterns and roads. You’ll notice another project if you’ve decided to drive from Twin Falls to Jackpot. Highway 93 is being widened to accommodate growth in Hollister.

Obviously, the goal is to complete a lot of the roadwork before the snow flies (if we ever see it again!) I guess the new slogan for southern Idaho is “Thank you for your patience”. At some point, growth in the Valley will subside, but for the time being, construction is a fact of life. No pain, no gain? Don't answer!