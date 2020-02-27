BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Ada County authorities say a man who died after returning to Idaho from China did not have the coronavirus.

The Ada County Coroner Dotty Owens announced earlier this week that additional tests from the Center for Disease Control Pathology Laboratory returned negative for the coronavirus. The coroner said in an earlier statement that 71-year-old Fredrick Gilbert had been found dead at his home after flying back to Boise from a trip several places in China.

Initial tests by the Ada County Coroner at the time came back negative for the virus, also known at COVID-19. It was determined Gilbert died of natural causes.