18-year-old Kuna Resident Killed in Rollover

18-year-old Kuna Resident Killed in Rollover

Benito Baeza

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A young Kuna resident was killed Sunday night at a hospital following a crash in Boise. The Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle identified the young man Tuesday as Cole Winchester.

RELATED: Emmett Man Killed in Sunday Crash

The 18-year-old was a passenger  in the front seat of a vehicle that rolled at around 8:18 p.m. on North Cartwright Road. Winchester was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he later died. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

Get our free mobile app

Old Pole Line Photos Show Crazy Fast 13-Year Development

These 2008 pics of Pole Line Road in Twin Falls compared to now demonstrate the crazy fast development over the last 13 years.
Filed Under: Ada County Coroner, Ada County Sheriff's Office, fatality
Categories: Idaho News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX