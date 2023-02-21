18-year-old Kuna Resident Killed in Rollover

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A young Kuna resident was killed Sunday night at a hospital following a crash in Boise. The Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle identified the young man Tuesday as Cole Winchester.

The 18-year-old was a passenger in the front seat of a vehicle that rolled at around 8:18 p.m. on North Cartwright Road. Winchester was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he later died. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

