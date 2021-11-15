Young Boise Woman Killed in Meridian Crash

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities in Meridian are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 21-year-old woman Saturday afternoon. The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the victim as 21-year-old Kess Boesch who was a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved. The corner said the investigation is being handled by the Meridian and Boise police departments. The crash happened at 5:45 p.m. at the corner of Eagle Road and Baldcypress St. The coroner said Boesch was wearing a seat belt. This is the sixth fatality to be reported this past weekend. Idaho State Police responded to five other fatal crashes across the state between Saturday and Sunday.

