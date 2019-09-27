Boise Mom Who Left Kids in Hot Car Gets 20 Days in Jail

You may remember this story over the summer and now there is a conclusion. Sauda Cyizanye left her three young kids in a hot car and her punishment will be 20 days in jail.

The incident happened in July in a parking lot off of Fairview Avenue. Sauda left her children, ages 1, one month, and 11 in the car for 20 minutes.

According to an article on idahonews.com, officers that arrived on the scene say the children were acting normal but were sweating. The car was turned off but left unlocked with two of the windows partially rolled down.

Sauda has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disturbing the peace. Her felony charges of injury to a child have been dropped as part of the agreement.

The punishment was originally 180 days behind bars but 160 days were suspended and two days were credited. The Boise mother has registered for the county's labor detail program, so it's actually unclear as to whether or not she will physically spend any time behind bars.

Part of her sentencing does include 2 years supervised probation and she will have to attend a parenting class.

What are your thoughts on this case? Does the punishment fit the crime?