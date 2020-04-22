Dog Roasting Season Returns to Twin Falls

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Park your car at the store and slightly crack the windows. Shut off the engine. Sit for two minutes in the sun. You’ll be mightily uncomfortable before the times up. Although. You can sweat. A dog can’t. It has a shaggy coat and regulates body temperature through panting. In a couple of minutes the animal is exchanging nothing but hot-air.

Then being a total jackass, leave the dog in the car while you go shopping. Because after all, you love him so much you just had to bring him along. Last year, some fellow from Cassia County almost got into a fistfight with me at a Twin Falls grocery store. He had been roasting his dog and I waited for him to come back to his truck. “I wasn’t gone even 10 minutes,” he shouted.

I don’t know how many total nitwits I meet who tell me the windows are cracked. Again, try sitting in the car, windows cracked, even on a cooler day.

I held up the clock on my phone and said, “At least 14!” And I had seen the dog cooking, gone inside for one item, returned and then waited 14 minutes after finishing my shopping.

Did he want to fight me because I caught him being cruel to an animal? Wouldn’t stopping the cruelty be a better solution?

If you treat animals that way, then I’m, not surprised you want to fight someone for standing up for a creature that can’t explain how much it suffers.

This year, I’m going to start taking pictures of license plates and publicly posting the tags. If I get a glimpse of you, I may snap a quick photo and post it as well. After all, what’s the big deal? You’re already publicly advertising your cruel and callous attitude by roasting the dog under glass. Where every other shopper can wonder what species you are. Clearly, one that’s lower than an animal.