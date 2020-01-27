Boise State Baseball Back after 40-Year Hiatus

I. LOVE. BASEBALL. That's why I'm super excited for the Boise State Broncos to kick off their first baseball season since 1980. BSU announced they'd be bringing back the program a couple of years ago; and now, after a lot of preparation, the Broncos are set to have their first game in just about three weeks.

According to KTVB, the team had their first official practice with coach Gary Van Tol who said the team is "fired up to finally take the field. Their season opener will be on February 21 against the University of Texas Longhorns at Austin. They will hang there for the three-game series, then make their way back to Idaho to face off against the University of Northern Colorado on Friday, February 28.

While the Broncos don't have a stadium to call home quite yet, they will be playing their 2020 season fairly close to the BSU campus. They'll be playing their games at Memorial Stadium, home of the Boise Hawks.

CLICK HERE for the full schedule.