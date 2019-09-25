Boise State Down a Linebacker

A bye week in college football is a chance for most players to heal the bumps and bruises that come with the game and it's also a time for coaches to take stock of the teams physical well being.

Unfortunately for the Broncos the coaching staff they had to come to terms with the loss of linebacker Ezekiel Noa for the season.

Noa not only suffered an ACL knee injury but also a broken wrist in the game against Air Force.

Noa just happens to be the Broncos leading tackler with 28 stops including a quarterback sack and three tackles for losses.The 5-11 242LB red-shirt sophomore is a huge loss to the Boise State line-backing corp

The only positive to take from Noa's situation is he may be able to receive a medical hardship.

Fortunately the Broncos have rotated a lot on defense and Noa's backup, Benton Wickersham has played in all four BSU games this year.

Boise State, now 4-0 and ranked 15th in the Coaches poll, 16th in the AP Media will play at UNLV October 5th.