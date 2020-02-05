Boise State Football Adds Five More to 2020 Recruiting Class

Boise State football added five players to it's recruiting class of 2020 which is rated number one in the Mountain West and 63rd in the country.

The Broncos signed 15 during the early signing period back in December for a total class of 20.

Among today's signees is a high school quarterback from Dallas named Cade Fennegan. The other four players who committed to BSU today are: offensive  lineman Kyle Juergens (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), wide receiver Cole Wright (Carlsbad, Calif.), cornerback Jonathan Earl (Concord, N.C.) a junior college transfer from Golden West College and  linebacker Brock Miller (Port St. Lucie, Fla.) a graduate transfer from North Carolina State.

Here now is a complete list of the Boise State football recruiting class for 2020

Austin Bolt  TE  6‐4  205  Boise, Idaho (Borah HS)

Isaiah Bradford  S  6‐0  170  Redlands, Calif. (Redlands East Valley HS)

LaTrell Caples  WR  6‐0  170  Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster HS)

Nathan Cardona  OL  6‐4  280  Yorba Linda, Calif. (Yorba Linda HS)

Donovan Clark  CB  6‐3  190  Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln HS)

Robert Cooper  DL  6‐5  250  Spanaway, Wash. (Bethel HS)

Russell Corrigan  TE  6‐3  230  Hutchinson, Minn. (Hutchinson HS)

Jonathan Earl  CB  6‐3  195  Concord, N.C. (Cox Mill HS/Golden West College)

Cade Fennegan  QB  6‐2  175  Dallas, Texas (Woodrow Wilson HS)

Herbert Gums, Jr.  DL  6‐1  284  Diboll, Texas (Diboll HS)

Brandon Hernandez  OL  6‐6  300  Yucaipa, Calif. (Yucaipa HS)

Shane Irwin  DL  6‐4  252 Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. (SDSU/Long Beach City CC/Palos Verdes HS)

Kyle Juergens  OL  6‐5  260  San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (St. Margaret’s Episcopal School)  Kaonohi Kaniho  CB  5‐10  160  Kahuku, Hawaii (Kahuku HS)

Riden Leong  OL  6‐5  320  Waimanalo, Hawaii (Orange Coast CC/Maryknoll HS)

Brock Miller  LB  6‐3  238  Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Carroll Catholic HS/NC State)

Divine Obichere  DL  6‐4  285  Los Angeles, Calif. (Long Beach City College/Westchester HS)

Rodney Robinson  S  5‐10  165  San Bernardino, Calif. (Cajon HS)

Semaj Verner  S  6‐2  185  Lakewood, Calif. (Mayfair HS)

Cole Wright  WR  6‐0  175  Carlsbad, Calif. (Carlsbad HS)

 

 

