Boise State Football Adds Five More to 2020 Recruiting Class

Boise State football added five players to it's recruiting class of 2020 which is rated number one in the Mountain West and 63rd in the country.

The Broncos signed 15 during the early signing period back in December for a total class of 20.

Among today's signees is a high school quarterback from Dallas named Cade Fennegan. The other four players who committed to BSU today are: offensive lineman Kyle Juergens (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), wide receiver Cole Wright (Carlsbad, Calif.), cornerback Jonathan Earl (Concord, N.C.) a junior college transfer from Golden West College and linebacker Brock Miller (Port St. Lucie, Fla.) a graduate transfer from North Carolina State.

Here now is a complete list of the Boise State football recruiting class for 2020

Austin Bolt TE 6‐4 205 Boise, Idaho (Borah HS)

Isaiah Bradford S 6‐0 170 Redlands, Calif. (Redlands East Valley HS)

LaTrell Caples WR 6‐0 170 Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster HS)

Nathan Cardona OL 6‐4 280 Yorba Linda, Calif. (Yorba Linda HS)

Donovan Clark CB 6‐3 190 Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln HS)

Robert Cooper DL 6‐5 250 Spanaway, Wash. (Bethel HS)

Russell Corrigan TE 6‐3 230 Hutchinson, Minn. (Hutchinson HS)

Jonathan Earl CB 6‐3 195 Concord, N.C. (Cox Mill HS/Golden West College)

Cade Fennegan QB 6‐2 175 Dallas, Texas (Woodrow Wilson HS)

Herbert Gums, Jr. DL 6‐1 284 Diboll, Texas (Diboll HS)

Brandon Hernandez OL 6‐6 300 Yucaipa, Calif. (Yucaipa HS)

Shane Irwin DL 6‐4 252 Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. (SDSU/Long Beach City CC/Palos Verdes HS)

Kyle Juergens OL 6‐5 260 San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (St. Margaret’s Episcopal School) Kaonohi Kaniho CB 5‐10 160 Kahuku, Hawaii (Kahuku HS)

Riden Leong OL 6‐5 320 Waimanalo, Hawaii (Orange Coast CC/Maryknoll HS)

Brock Miller LB 6‐3 238 Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Carroll Catholic HS/NC State)

Divine Obichere DL 6‐4 285 Los Angeles, Calif. (Long Beach City College/Westchester HS)

Rodney Robinson S 5‐10 165 San Bernardino, Calif. (Cajon HS)

Semaj Verner S 6‐2 185 Lakewood, Calif. (Mayfair HS)

Cole Wright WR 6‐0 175 Carlsbad, Calif. (Carlsbad HS)