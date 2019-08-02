Boise State Football Tickets For 2019 Season Are Now On Sale

Single game football tickets for the upcoming 2019 season for Boise State University are now on sale to the public.

Broncos single game tickets went on sale for all regular season 2019 games on August 2, at 9 a.m. (MT), according to BSU's ticket site. Boise State begins its regular season on August 31, 2019, with a road game at Florida State. The Bronco's first home game at Albertsons Stadium is at 7 p.m., September 6, against Marshall.

Tickets range from $25 to $69. Boise State finished the 2018 season with a record of 10-3, which was good enough to get the team a 23rd ranking in the Associated Press Poll, and a trip to Texas for the First Responder Bowl. The December 26, 2018, bowl game against Boston College was cancelled due to severe weather.

Twin Falls Classic Rock Station, 98.3 FM "The Snake," will again be airing BSU football games this season. Those who wish to get the app can download it by clicking here.

GO BRONCOS!