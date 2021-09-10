Haunted Mansions Of Albion Is Back In Oct; Tickets On Sale Now

One of the most popular Halloween attractions in southern Idaho just wrapped up auditions for its cast of volunteer frighteners, and have shared all the information regarding dates, times and ticket prices.

The Haunted Mansions of Albion will be back in October despite the recent spike in Covid-19 cases throughout the state. Organizers of this year's event are asking those who plan to attend to get tickets online ahead of time, and to also make sure they are symptom free before entering the property. Auditions for volunteers were held September 10, according to the website.

The Albion State Normal School was founded in 1893, and the remaining old buildings have been used as the backdrop for the haunted mansions event for more than a decade. The property, which is one of the state's favorite spots for paranormal investigators, is located 57-miles southeast of Twin Falls. Every year, the owners of the property allow local volunteers to dress up, and operate a Halloween attraction that consistently draws a large number of fans to the site.

Ticket sales will be limited, and can be purchased by clicking here. Prices range from $15 to $30, depending on the day of the week. Group discounts are also offered, and tickets purchased must be used on the specific days and times in which they are reserved.

The Haunted Mansions of Albion is located at 437 East North Street, in Albion, Idaho. For other questions, you can call 208-654-1050. This haunted-themed event does feature volunteers in makeup and costume, so it might not be suitable for younger kids.

