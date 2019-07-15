Seats Added To Both Garth Brooks Boise Concerts; On Sale Monday

An announcement made July 15 gives fans of Garth Brooks a chance to see him live in Boise who were not able to get tickets prior to the events selling out.

According to details shared on multiple news outlets including idahonews.com, Albertson's Stadium has made room for more fans to attend the Garth Brooks shows this weekend. Brooks will perform at the home of the Boise State Broncos on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20.

Blake Shelton was added to the Friday evening show weeks ago. Both performances are rain or shine events, and are the first large scale music events scheduled at the stadium. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. (MT), Monday July 15.

These added seats are expected to fill up fast, so for those who would like to purchase tickets, click this link. Saturday's concert sold out in about 60 minutes when tickets initially went on sale. You can also phone 1-877-654-2784 to buy tickets.