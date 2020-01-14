Boise State No.23 in Final AP Football Poll

LSU won the FBS National Football Championship last night beating Clemson 42-25 and today claimed the number one spot in the final Associated Press college football poll of the 2019-20 season.

LSU finished the year 15-0, the only unbeaten team!

Despite a 38-6 loss to Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl, Boise State once again finished another season in the Top 25 at number 23.

The 12-2 Broncos are the lowest ranked 12 win team in the top 25 and not even the highest ranked Mountain West team.

That honor goes to Air Force who at 11-2 is ranked no.22. Yes the Broncos beat the Falcons 30-19 but Air Force ended the year beating Washington State in the Arizona Bowl while BSU was flopping in Vegas.

Boise State is sixth among seven Group of 5 teams in the final poll. Memphis is 17th, Appalachian State 19, Navy 20, Cincinnati 21, Air Force 22, BSU 23 and UCF 24.

Washington, who beat the Broncos in Vegas finished 28th, San Diego State is 31st and North Dakota State who won the FCS crown actually received 2 votes in the AP poll to finish 40th. For the record the Bison at 16-0 the only other unbeaten team beside LSU in the AP poll.

Here now a look at the final standings:

LSU 15-0 Clemson 14-1 Ohio State 13-1 Georgia 12-2 Oregon 12-2 Florida 11-2 Oklahoma 12-2 ALABAMA 11-2 Penn State 11-2 Minnesota 11-2 Wisconsin 10-4 Notre Dame 11-2 Baylor 11-3 Auburn 9-4 Iowa 10-3 Utah 11-3 Memphis 12-2 Michigan 9-4 Appalachian State 13-1 Navy 11-2 Cincinnati 11-3 Air Force 11-2 Boise 12-2 UCF 10-3 Texas 8-5