Boise State Softball Begins 12th Season

Boise State softball turns 12 years old tomorrow when they open the 2020 season against Saint Mary's at the Nor-Cal Softball Tournament in Davis, California.

Boise State returning three of their five All-Mountain West players from a year ago including senior infielder Bradie Fillmore who led the conference in home runs.

Also back are outfielders Ashlyn Adams and Jessica McKay. The Broncos return six starters from last years team that advanced to the regional finals.

Boise States tournament schedule sets up as such:

February 6: 10am MT Boise State vs. Saint Mary's

February 7th: 12:30pm MT Boise State vs. Santa Clara and at 3pm MT Boise State vs. UC Davis

February 8th: 12:30pm MT Boise State vs. UC Santa Barbara and at 3pm MT Boise State vs. Sacramento State

This weeks tournament begins five straight weeks of road games for the Broncos, 25 games in all. In fact Boise State will play 40 of their 55 schedule games this season on the road.