Boise State Students Will Wear Masks This Fall

So many things are different now, and that includes back-to-school shopping for Boise State students. Hand sanitizer and masks will be on the list.

Boise State has announced its plan for students to return to campus this fall, and said it will be a "future-facing blend of in-person, online and hybrid courses, lab work and field research designed to keep students safe, on track to reach their academic goals and meaningfully connected to each other and their faculty."

Specifically, there are four things to keep in mind, according to the University.

-- We will all have to wear facial coverings throughout campus — inside and, when distancing isn’t possible, out. The guidance from public health experts is as clear: even homemade cloth masks can help fight the spread of COVID-19.

-- We will all have to stay at least six feet away from each other whenever possible. All classrooms and labs will have restricting seating and work stations. We’ll all have to use in-doors and out-doors and watch for signs directing foot traffic in busy areas.

-- We have to stay extra clean. Try not to touch your face. Clean your shared spaces. Wash your hands to the fight song!

-- And we have to pay close attention to our own symptoms. Absences will be expected and excused.

And what about sports? Student-athletes have been practicing this summer, but as far as games go, the university said it will work with the NCAA, the Mountain West Conference, and health experts to make decisions this summer. Fingers crossed.

Seriously, how good will it feel to get back to class, you guys?! Even with masks and social distancing, at least being on campus again will provide a little bit of routine for students. And the rest of us will be washing our hands to the fight song too. Go Broncos.