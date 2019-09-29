Boise States Gets a Week Off and Moves Up in the Coaches Poll

The Boise State Broncos have a week off and moved up in the rankings. Thanks to a couple of losses and just like that we move up a spot. We remain the same in the AP at #16. The next few weeks should shake things up a bit.

The Broncos are set to play in the city that doesn't sleep, Las Vegas this weekend. UNLV hasn't done much this season which should lead to an easy Bronco victory. That should place BSU at 5-0 before they get back to the blue against Hawai'i.

I wouldn't put much into rankings right now because we just need to win. Nobody wants our little school in these big games but they don't think we deserve it. The only way we get respect is by winning and that means no upsets. We have a big target on our backs for the rest of the season but everyone wants to beat the Broncos.

The team did get some bad news that could hurt down the road. Boise State's leading tackler, Ezekiel Noa, is finished for the season. Noa suffered a torn ACL against Air Force which will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season. Taking out Noa and DeAndre Pierce could put the Broncos in a pinch heading down the stretch against BYU and Utah State. If the Broncos played Nebraska today in the Cotton Bowl it would definitely hurt. We'll have to see who steps up moving forward.

Here is a list of the remaining games as we inch toward the halfway mark.