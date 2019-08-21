Boise’s Grilled Cheese Festival Is So Close We Can Taste It

As we get closer to fall, there's one comfort food that I can't wait to enjoy with a warm bowl of tomato soup!



And that is hands down a nice, grilled cheese sandwich! If it's one of the things you crave on a cool, crisp fall day too, mark your calendars for Saturday, October 26. That's the date of Boise's first even Grilled Cheese Festival! The festival will serve up an entire day of gourmet grilled cheese bites big and small.

We've been looking forward to this event for months and tickets for it are finally on sale! You can choose to attend one of two sessions. The early session runs 12:30-3:30 p.m. and the late session runs 4:30-7:30 p.m. GA tickets runs $44 and gets you unlimited sampling of all the grilled cheese samples and craft beer tasting. You can upgrade to a ticket called "The Big Cheese" that will run you $84 and also includes access to an all inclusive open bar, access to a VIP area with seating and bar access.

All the creations will be dreamed up by local chefs and we get to judge which dish gets named as the best! So far we know the following vendors are part of the fun:

Crisp

Bistro Babe

Franz Bakery

Warfield Distillery & Brewery

Waffle Love

Longdrop Cider Boise

Barbarian Brewing

Sockeye Brewing

And More!

(The festival is announcing and highlighting vendors via their Facebook event page.)

Hubby makes a killer gourmet grilled cheese sandwich made with four-five cheeses (including cream cheese,) spinach, tomatoes, bacon and avocado. He thinks his is the best, so I have a feeling we'll stopping by this event to see if anyone can top it!