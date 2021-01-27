Bomb Squad Called For Dynamite Found Under Buhl Home

Well that could have been bad. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office and the Twin Falls Police Department responded to a call in Buhl where a person found dynamite underneath their home.

According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the dynamite was found inside a glass bottle underneath a home near Buhl. The Police Department responded with their bomb squad to help take care of the situation. Fortunately, no one was injured, the dynamite did not cause any damage and the resident can move on.

Apparently, the dynamite was burned and cleared so it would not be hazardous to anything or anyone in the future. Could you imagine being this person? Randomly finding some dynamite just chilling underneath your home for who knows how long?

Now I don't even remotely claim to know anything about dynamite, but I wonder if after however long it was there if it was still combustible and could cause damage? Also, I am curious about the significance of the glass bottle. Did whoever place it there think that they were in some way going to protect themselves from the combustion?

I swear, people need to watch more Looney Tunes and Wile E Coyote. That is where I learned that you don't mess with dynamite and you don't order anything from ACME because you know it won't end well.

