The upcoming Bon Jovi tour is going to hit a sore spot for residents of Twin Falls: it's only going to be shown on drive-in movie theater screens. In Twin, the loss of our drive-in theaters is still a sore, sad subject to bring up. There has been talk of reviving them in the past, as far back as 2013 there were plans to raise money to save them. But now that they are both completely gone and replaced with other facilities it seems even less likely.

What Does Bon Jovi Have to do With Drive-in Theaters?

During the height of the pandemic, people couldn't gather in large groups and musicians could go out on big extravagant multi-city tours. To overcome the obstacles posed by the pandemic, the Encore Drive-in Nights concert series began. The perfect way for artists to perform a concert and fans to watch in safety. Last year the concerts included big names like Garth Brooks, Metallica, Kane Brown, Bake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Where Can I See Bon Jovi in Idaho

Since the Motorvu and Grandvu theaters are long gone from Twin Falls, you'll have to travel to see Bon Jovi or any other Encore artists this year. The show can be seen at the following Idaho drive-in theaters:

Sunset Auto Vue Drive-In, Grangeville

Parma Motor Vu Drive-In, Parma

Terrace Drive-In Movies, Caldwell

Teton Vu Drive-In, Rexburg.

Idan-Ha Drive-In, Soda Springs

The concert will also be showing on some indoor theater screens, but again not in Twin Falls. Concert happens May 22, 2021.

How to Get Tickets to the Bon Jovi Drive-in Nights Concert?

You can purchase tickets by selecting your location of choice on the Encore Nights website. Prices vary depending on location. In Rexburg, tickets start at $68 for a car of up to six people. In Caldwell and Soda Springs tickets are $89 per car and up to six people.

