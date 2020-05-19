Bowling and Burgers Return in Twin Falls

There are things worth the wait. I vowed when we reached stage two of the restoration of liberty, I would get my first sit down lunch at the Bowladrome in Twin Falls. Last week I watched as the wood came off the doors and would’ve made it even earlier but for some work obligations. On Tuesday, I was out of the office by 11:00 A.M. and drove the few blocks to the lanes.

Doors are open from 11:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M. and the snack bar has a big kitchen and a bigger menu.

Twin Falls City Councilwoman Ruth Pierce had told me the burgers are outstanding. She isn’t kidding! It’s a fresh patty on a fresh toasted roll. The rolls aren’t the cheap kind you buy for Independence Day picnics. It’s quality bread. You also can’t beat the price. The mustard is thick and rich. The fries are a thin cut, long and plentiful.

Serious league bowling won’t start until late summer but if your kids need a break, there are available lanes. Doors are open from 11:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M. and the snack bar has a big kitchen and a bigger menu. I also noticed you can rent bowling balls and some look like giant billiard balls. This is healthy entertainment any day and this week with clouds and rain you can stay dry and get some exercise and great comfort food.

I’m happy ownership came through the storm. Re-opening was delayed by an extension of the Governor’s order. Bowling alleys are cornerstones of American culture. Right there with baseball and county fairs.

When the people I work with all return to the office, I know a great location for a celebratory lunch and party!