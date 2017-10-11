Boy Scouts Will Admit Girls to Cub Scouts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Next year, girls will be allowed to join the Cub Scouts. In an announcement today, The Boy Scouts of America Board of Directors decided to also initiate a program for older girls to join Cub Scout programs and gain the highest rank. The organization claimed it had received numerous requests from families to allow girls to join. The move will now allow young girls to obtain the highest rank of Eagle Scout. The changes will be implemented in 2018 and will allow current packs to develop new girl packs, or packs with girl groups and boy groups or stay all-boy. Boys Scouts say they will introduce a program for older girls in 2018 so they can earn Eagle Scout rank starting in 2019.

This decision is true to the BSA’s mission and core values outlined in the Scout Oath and Law. The values of Scouting – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave and reverent, for example – are important for both young men and women,” said Michael Surbaugh, the BSA’s Chief Scout Executive said in a prepared statement. “We believe it is critical to evolve how our programs meet the needs of families interested in positive and lifelong experiences for their children. We strive to bring what our organization does best – developing character and leadership for young people – to as many families and youth as possible as we help shape the next generation of leaders.”