Help Idaho Boy Scouts Collect Food For the Idaho Foodbank Nov. 13
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Boy Scouts across the Magic Valley will help collect food for the Idaho Food Bank that will go to those that may need help with food this holiday season. Boy Scouts of America and the Idaho Foodbank will team up on November 13, in the Treasure, Magic, and Wood River valleys to collect non-perishable food items from the public. Scouts will be looking for canned meats, dry or canned beans, canned soup, canned fruit, canned vegetables, and canned milk. Drop off times will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Idaho Foodbank headquarters in Meridian will also be taking donations.
A number of locations have been designated for drop-off sites in Twin Falls, Hagerman, Wendell, Gooding, Buhl, Filer, Burley, Bellevue, and Valley:
Wood River Blaine County Hunger Coalition, 121 Honeysuckle St, Bellevue
Twin Falls
Mustard Seed Ministries, 736 Main Ave N, Twin Falls
SCCAP, South Washington, Twin Falls
Salvation Army, Twin Falls
Valley House, Addison Ave W.,
Jerome – Martha & Mary’s Pantry
Hagerman – Hagerman Valley Sr. and Community Center
Wendell – Wendell Food Pantry
Gooding – Helping Hearts & Hands
East End Providers Fairfield – Idaho Food Bank
Buhl – West End Men’s Association Food Pantry
Filer – Lighthouse Pentecostal Church
Burley – SCCAP Burley ID
Valley - Basket -Eden Hazelton