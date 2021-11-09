Help Idaho Boy Scouts Collect Food For the Idaho Foodbank Nov. 13

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Boy Scouts across the Magic Valley will help collect food for the Idaho Food Bank that will go to those that may need help with food this holiday season. Boy Scouts of America and the Idaho Foodbank will team up on November 13, in the Treasure, Magic, and Wood River valleys to collect non-perishable food items from the public. Scouts will be looking for canned meats, dry or canned beans, canned soup, canned fruit, canned vegetables, and canned milk. Drop off times will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Idaho Foodbank headquarters in Meridian will also be taking donations.

A number of locations have been designated for drop-off sites in Twin Falls, Hagerman, Wendell, Gooding, Buhl, Filer, Burley, Bellevue, and Valley:

Wood River Blaine County Hunger Coalition, 121 Honeysuckle St, Bellevue

Twin Falls

Mustard Seed Ministries, 736 Main Ave N, Twin Falls

SCCAP, South Washington, Twin Falls

Salvation Army, Twin Falls

Valley House, Addison Ave W.,

Jerome – Martha & Mary’s Pantry

Hagerman – Hagerman Valley Sr. and Community Center

Wendell – Wendell Food Pantry

Gooding – Helping Hearts & Hands

East End Providers Fairfield – Idaho Food Bank

Buhl – West End Men’s Association Food Pantry

Filer – Lighthouse Pentecostal Church

Burley – SCCAP Burley ID

Valley - Basket -Eden Hazelton

