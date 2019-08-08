BREAKING: Boise Whitewater Park Phase 2 Limited Opening This Weekend
Boise Parks and Recreation recently announced on social media that the larger, more challenging wave of Phase 2 of the Whitewater Park, will be open on Saturday, August 10 from 9-11 a.m. and again on Sunday, August 11 from 1-3 p.m.
View this post on Instagram
WAVE TIMES! Our wave technician Paul Primus just announced we are going to put the wave in at Phase 2 on Saturday, August 10 from 9-11am and again on Sunday, August 11 from 1-3pm. A reminder, this is a fast, experts only wave. Paul and the Boise Parks and Recreation team are continuing to do tests, and are working hard to open the wave whenever possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding! 🌊
Their post reminded potential users looking to take advantage of the new resource, still in testing stages, that is a fast, experts only wave.
Their post did not mention WHEN the wave would be open full time.