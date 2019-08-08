BREAKING: Boise Whitewater Park Phase 2 Limited Opening This Weekend

Boise Parks and Recreation recently announced on social media that the larger, more challenging wave of Phase 2 of the Whitewater Park, will be open on Saturday, August 10 from 9-11 a.m. and again on Sunday, August 11 from 1-3 p.m.

Their post reminded potential users looking to take advantage of the new resource, still in testing stages, that is a fast, experts only wave.

Their post did not mention WHEN the wave would be open full time.