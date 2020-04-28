Bridge Replacement to Begin in May North of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A bridge replacement project is expected to get underway the first week of May over the Big Wood River north of Ketchum. The Idaho Transportation Department announced Cannon Builders of Blackfoot, Idaho will begin work on the Four Mile Bridge replacement along State Highway 75 near the Galena Lodge.

The new bridge will accommodate 12-foot lanes and 3-foot shoulders on each side with a single span instead of three spans as the current aging bridge. “The current bridge was built in 1953 and has exceeded its life expectancy,” said South-central ITD Project Manager Brock Dillé said in a prepared statement. “In the coming months, we will replace the existing three-span bridge with a new single-span structure. Unlike the current bridge, the new structure will not have any piers in the water which will more readily allow for the natural meandering of the river.”

Bridge work will continue through the summer and is expected to be complete by the end of October. During construction temporary traffic signals will be put in place to guide traffic on the single lane; drivers should expect about a 15 minute wait time at the light. People on bicycles will also need to use a special button set up for them and should watch for work crews and heavy equipment when traveling through the work zone. ITD says at times there may be longer wait periods, but crews will try to keep it to a minimum.

Idaho Transportation Department