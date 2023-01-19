Teen Injured in Rollover North of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A teen was taken to the an area hospital with minor injuries Tuesday after crashing near Galena Lodge on State Highway 75. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at around 9 a.m. for a early 90s Toyota pickup that had rolled and was blocking part of the highway. A teen from Fairfield was the only person in the pickup and was taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center. The sheriff's office said the driver had hit a patch of ice, lost control, hit a snowbank then rolled.

