Bronco Gameday Shuttle Running for the Game on Friday

Boise State Bronco fans are still riding high over the huge win to get the season started over Florida State. This Friday we have our first home game of the season on the Blue Turf as Marshall is coming to play in Boise.

For fans that want to grab a bite to eat downtown Boise before kickoff will love to find out that the Bronco Gameday Shuttle will be picking up fans from various locations downtown taking them to Albertsons Stadium and back after the game.

The details were first reported by KIVI, and it tremendous news for anyone who wants to make parking easier after the game. The Bronco Shuttle picks up fans every 15 minutes for two hours before the game at the following locations:

8th & Main

8th St between Idaho & Bannock

6th & Grove

8th & Broad

River St between 12th & Ash

6th & Broad

You will be dropped off on the east side of Albertsons Stadium, just off Broadway avenue. The shuttles will run for one hour after the game is over. And you will get on the shuttle to return to your car in the same location that you get dropped off for the game.

The shuttle is not ADA accessible at this time. Although Boise State University said to reach out to them specifically if you need help finding those arrangements.