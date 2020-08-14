Brush Fire West of Rogerson

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-More resources have been called in to fight a brush fire east of Rogerson.

According to Idaho Fire Info, as of Friday evening the Juniper Butte Fire was estimated at 4,000 acres on the desert north of Murphey Hot Springs in Owyhee County. The fire was reported Friday afternoon and was running. Three Creek Rural Fire Protection Association, six Bureau of Land Management fire engines, dozers and several aircraft responded to the fire.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Boise shared satellite images of the spoke moving across southern Idaho over Twin Falls. You can even make out the burn scar made by the fire.