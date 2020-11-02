Bucket List: Twin Falls Needs Sky Cycling Over The Snake River

I received an alert on a travel app of mine recently that blew my mind. I had no idea that an activity even existed that combined ziplining and bicycle riding, but I do now.

I was having a discussion with a friend of mine about a trip to Mexico next year to see the pyramids and attempt sky cycling for the first time. Heights are a legitimate fear of mine, but it's more unrestrained elevation that freaks me out. I'd have no problem zip lining, and can possibly see myself getting talked into sky cycling...as long as it is over water.

This idea got me thinking about Twin Falls the Snake River. We have an ideal location for such an activity. We already have zip lining in the canyon, so sky cycling would probably catch on pretty easily. It would cost a good deal of money to install the cables, but the over all return would be worth the trouble and planning.

While I'm no environmental engineer, constructing platforms on each side of the river in Centennial Park would mean sky cycling could come to Twin Falls. It's an activity you really don't see too many places, and with the Perrine Bridge bringing in as many tourists as it does each year for BASE jumping, Twin Falls would be a destination vacation even more so.

In the meantime, I'll stick to kayaking the Snake River. I'll let you know if we make the trip to Mexico in 2021 to try out sky cycling.