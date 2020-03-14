Buhl School District Cancels Classes Until March 30
BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-The Buhl School District originally canceled classes for Monday to allow staff to prepare for possible extended closures in response to the coronavirus.
According to the district's website, on Monday all classes and activities were canceled. At that time, the staff prepared for the possibility of extending closures.
Later that day, the district announced the school would stay closed until March 30, 2020.
So far the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has reported one confirmed case of the coronavirus in Idaho. The school district said they are working with the South Central Public Health District on the following measures being taken as listed on the district website:
BSD has suspended all district out of state travel for students and staff (senior trips, conferences, field trips, etc.) until further notice. This may be extended to out of district travel at a future date.
Starting 3/16/20, there will be no indoor gatherings in confined areas (i.e. gyms, auditoriums, cafeteria) of more than 250 people at any one time within our schools. This includes school and community events. This may require schools to cancel assemblies, postpone evening events, etc.
Attendance policies related to credits, finals, awards, etc. are suspended. Student absences still need to be verified.
Outdoor activities will continue until further notice.
Continue to promote good hygiene practices.
Any staff or students who are symptomatic (fever, cough, shortness of breath) will need to be cleared by medical personnel before returning to school. If you have questions, please contact the district office.