Buhl School District Cancels Classes Until March 30

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-The Buhl School District originally canceled classes for Monday to allow staff to prepare for possible extended closures in response to the coronavirus.

According to the district's website, on Monday all classes and activities were canceled. At that time, the staff prepared for the possibility of extending closures.

Later that day, the district announced the school would stay closed until March 30, 2020.

So far the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has reported one confirmed case of the coronavirus in Idaho. The school district said they are working with the South Central Public Health District on the following measures being taken as listed on the district website: