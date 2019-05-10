Bullying Remains an Issue for Idaho Schools

I got bullied at school. Not much but a few instances I still remember. In some ways I think it makes us tougher, however. I realize not everyone walks away stronger. It’s also possible I bullied others but I probably didn’t see it that way.

Come to think about it, who hasn’t been bullied? Some of us still work with bullies or know them in our neighborhoods. So much of this is hardwired into humanity.

As bad as bullying is, you could argue we’re dealing with nature and, therefore, it serves some evolutionary purpose.

As bad as bullying is, you could argue we’re dealing with nature and, therefore, it serves some evolutionary purpose.

Idaho Education News is looking into new federal data. The figures examine bullying in Idaho schools, students bringing “weapons” to class and the volume of alcohol our teenagers consume.