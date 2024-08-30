Idaho Will Give Drunks Room and Board for Labor Day

A big crackdown is in the works.

Across the board from Idaho State Police to your local sheriff, at the city and town level. The Labor Day holiday is the unofficial end of summer for many, and as many want to have a party. This summer started out and in the early weeks looked as if it could set a record for highway deaths. Then, the deadly crashes began to taper off.

That's great unless you're one of the dead. Highway safety will likely mean we never reach a point where no deaths occur. People weren't made to travel at high speeds and then survive sudden impacts with oncoming or stationary objects. Your car may stop, but you keep going until something stops you.

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 deadliest days, and for good reason. There's more tourist traffic and a lot of people let down their hair. While you may drink at home and believe it's safe to drive the following day, if you drank a lot, you could still be loaded after waking up. Many arrests for drunk driving take place in the late morning. It used to be said that 10:00 a.m. was one of the busiest times for DUI busts.

Times have been complicated by the use of drugs as well. With marijuana now legalized in neighboring states, driving high has become a threat on the roads. One local deputy told me he lost family to a high driver.

This is no laughing matter. Two of my childhood friends died in alcohol-related crashes. They should have lived long and productive lives. It was over for both of them before 30.

