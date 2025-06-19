Does Anyone Not Know that drinking alcohol can lead to trouble?

This morning, I was going through some paperwork with the television on in the background. A news anchor was talking to the meteorologist and explained the government was warning people in Nevada, Arizona, and California not to mix alcohol and caffeine. Because it’s going to be hot in those states.

First, does anyone in government think people who like energy drinks and booze will follow the advice? I haven’t had a beer in years, but when I was younger, my buddies and I drank on sweltering days. Was it good for us? No! Did we know it was tempting fate? Dude, that’s why we drank!

Second, is it the job of some government bureaucrat to give us instructions on remedial life? If this is what the pencil twirlers do all day, then we can start eliminating additional government workers. Inhale, exhale. Inhale, exhale.

You get my point. We’ve got a federal government approaching 40 trillion dollars in debt, and we’re paying people to instruct us in remedial living.

Remember, when it’s cold out, wear clothes when you go outside. Oh, and ice is slippery. In case you didn’t know.

I listen to a lot of radio public service announcements. We try and air a couple every hour. I guess to appease regulators. As I’m writing, Smokey Bear is telling me not to play with matches in the woods. He sounds a lot like some cowboy film star. Okay, I’ll skip the matches and take my flamethrower.

