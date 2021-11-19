Burley Lawyer Chosen as New Cassia County Magistrate Judge

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A private practice lawyer from Burley will serve as the next Cassia County Magistrate Judge. The Fifth Judicial District Magistrates Commission chose Jeremy Pittard as the judge to replace Honorable Mick Hodges, who is set to retire at the end of the year. Pittard was the top pick out of six candidates seeking appointment that were interviewed this week. In a written statement, Magistrates Commission Chairman, Honorable Eric Wildman said, "Mr. Pittard will be a great addition to Cassia County and the entire Judiciary. Judge Wildman and the Magistrates Commission are confident that the people of Cassia County will be well served by the appointee, Jeremy L. Pittard." Once appointed, Pittard will serve an 18-month probation period and then stand for retention election in Cassia County. If voters vote to retain him, he'll serve a four-year term. Pittard received his bachelors of science in 2004 from Brigham Young University and his Juris Doctorate in 2008 from the University of Idaho. He has practiced law since 2009.

Get our free mobile app