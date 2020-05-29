Cactus Petes and Horseshu Casino Opening June 4th

Some great news! Cactus Petes And The Horseshu Hotel and Casino has announced that they will be opening their doors on June 4th. This is pending final regulatory approval but it is looking promising.

The governor of Nevada made the announcement that casinos could start reopening June 4th as long as they followed certain guidelines. It is easy to forget that Cactus Petes in Jackpot in actually Nevada since I feel like the majority of the visitors are Idahoan. Anyway, Thursday June 4th at 11 a.m. Jackpot will essentially be back open for business.

Jackpot is a huge employer of Idaho residents so it will be nice to be able to get those people back to work.The guidelines and things that will be different are:

Slot machines will be socially distant apart.

Table games will have limited seating

Poker will remain closed

All events like concerts and performances are still suspended

The Desert Room, 36 Steak and Seafood and buffet will remain closed

The gift shop and pool are closed

The sports book will be open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For all updates provided by Cactus Petes visit their website. You will also be able to start booking hotel rooms come June 4th. We can't wait to be able to have entertainment open again.