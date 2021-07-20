Cactus Petes In Jackpot Confirms Permanent Buffet Closure

Cactus Petes in Jackpot has made the announcement and confirmed that the buffet will remain closed permanently and will be redone as a different food option. Whether it will be a food court or something else has not been announced yet.

Cactus Petes Resort Casino shared on their Facebook page answers to commonly asked questions they have been getting. One of the biggest questions was whether or not the buffet was going to open back up. Sadly the answer is no but we are excited to hear what will be replacing it. The seafood buffet and prime rib was one of my favorite meals at the buffet so I am hoping something just as good if not better replaces it.

Even though the casino will no longer have the buffet, there is still good news. Live music will return to the Gala Showroom in September! That is fantastic there is not really a bad seat in the Gala. You can always go to their website to see what kinds of shows are coming and how to purchase tickets. It is perfect if you are looking for a little get away.

The casino also announced more slot machines and games will be coming which is cool if you are a gambler. Apparently they have been around for 65 years and will share some fun ways they plan on celebrating this year.

So even though we are saying goodbye to the buffet there is lots to look forward to.

