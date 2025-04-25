Is Golden Corral Coming Back to Twin Falls ID?

I admit that I wasn’t a regular customer at Golden Corral, but not because I didn’t like the choices. I just don’t go to that part of town often, and when I did, it was for a breakfast buffet, and I rarely have early mornings away from work. When I did drop by, it was because I was joining a friend who had a taste for the pop the place served (there was quite a variety).

COVID Was Harsh on Buffet Eating

Many buffet style restaurants struggled during the so-called pandemic, and there was a long period afterward where people were worried about sharing utensils.

Let’s be honest, a lot of people let their kids serve themselves, and kids aren’t always hygienic. They wipe their noses with their little hands, and if they’ve got a cold, are more than willing to share.

To be fair, some adults aren’t much better! I once was in the bathroom at the mall, and a guy finished his business and didn’t wash up. When I went out into the main concourse, he was holding hands with a woman. Five years from now, she’ll wonder why she ever married a guy like that.

Golden Corral Making a Comeback

I saw a link yesterday as I was scrolling on my phone. It suggests buffet-style restaurants are making a comeback. Because of the high cost of eating out caused by inflation and some shortages (think eggs), there’s a growth in bargains at buffets.

I don’t know if we’ll see a return of Golden Corral in Twin Falls, but if the business had a more visible location, we could potentially see someone decide there’s still a market. Especially as our population growth shows no sign of slowing down.

