Is Golden Corral Coming Back to Twin Falls ID?

I admit that I wasn’t a regular customer at Golden Corral, but not because I didn’t like the choices. I just don’t go to that part of town often, and when I did, it was for a breakfast buffet, and I rarely have early mornings away from work. When I did drop by, it was because I was joining a friend who had a taste for the pop the place served (there was quite a variety).
COVID Was Harsh on Buffet Eating
Many buffet style restaurants struggled during the so-called pandemic, and there was a long period afterward where people were worried about sharing utensils.
Let’s be honest, a lot of people let their kids serve themselves, and kids aren’t always hygienic. They wipe their noses with their little hands, and if they’ve got a cold, are more than willing to share.
To be fair, some adults aren’t much better! I once was in the bathroom at the mall, and a guy finished his business and didn’t wash up. When I went out into the main concourse, he was holding hands with a woman. Five years from now, she’ll wonder why she ever married a guy like that.
Golden Corral Making a Comeback
I saw a link yesterday as I was scrolling on my phone. It suggests buffet-style restaurants are making a comeback. Because of the high cost of eating out caused by inflation and some shortages (think eggs), there’s a growth in bargains at buffets.
I don’t know if we’ll see a return of Golden Corral in Twin Falls, but if the business had a more visible location, we could potentially see someone decide there’s still a market. Especially as our population growth shows no sign of slowing down.
