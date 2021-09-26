Caldwell Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Near Melba

MELBA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 60-year-old Caldwell man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon near Melba. Idaho State Police say the man was on a Honda VT1300 on Idaho Highway 45 at just before 7 p.m. when he lost control and crashed. ISP did not identify the man who died at the scene. The highway was blocked for about three hours while ISP investigated the crash and crews cleared the scene. The man had not been wearing a helmet.

