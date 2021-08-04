Motorcycle Crash Claims Nampa Man on Idaho 75

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Nampa man died from his injures in a motorcycle crash in the Sawtooth Valley Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Todd Fowler was riding a 2002 Honda motorcycle at around 7:32 p.m. when he lost control on a turn near the Smiley Creek Store, went off the pavement and crashed in the sagebrush.

The sheriff's office said Fowler was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise where he later died. Fowler had been wearing a helmet.

