26-year-old Meridian Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

CASCADE, Idaho (KLIX)-A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a young Meridian man Saturday afternoon near Cascade. Emergency crews responded around 12:45 p.m. to Warm Lake Road for a sport motorcycle that went down a 20-foot embankment that a 26-year-old was riding, according to Idaho State Police. The man, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Cascade Medical Center where he died. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.

Get our free mobile app