Pocatello Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Tuesday Night

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 72-year-old man on a Honda motorcycle died when he crashed in a construction zone on the interstate in Pocatello. According to Idaho State Police, Noey Varner, of Pocatello crashed his motorcycle at around 9:42 p.m. Tuesday while headed north on Interstate 15.

Varner went off the right shoulder and lost control of the bike, he hadn't been wearing a helmet. Northbound lanes of the interstate were blocked for more than two hours.

