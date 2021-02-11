Caldwell Teen Reported Missing Feb 8

A southwest Idaho teen has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

The Caldwell Police Department is actively pursuing leads regarding the whereabouts of 13-year-old Beverly Kaiser-Parrett. She has not been in contact with family since February 8, 2021, according to her profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website..

Parrett is 5'2", and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, and scars on both wrists. Parrett was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and black pants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Beverly Kaiser-Parrett, please contact the Caldwell Police Department, at 208-454-7531.

Idaho Missing