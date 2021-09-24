Twin Falls ID Teen Reported Missing

A Twin Falls' teenager has recently been added to a statewide database that tracks missing juveniles.

Have you seen Jaylen Michael Bunn? Bunn's missing persons profile was added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website recently. The last date of contact is listed as October 3, 2021, which is an obvious typo, but the profile addition to the website is new. Bunn is 17-years-old.

Bunn is 6'0", and weighs 160 pounds. He is a white male, and has a piercing in his nose. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, and blue jeans. He might be driving a silver Honda Civic, according to his profile.

If you have any information regarding the current whereabouts of Jaylen Michael Bunn, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department, at 208-735-4357.

