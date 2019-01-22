Can You Please Put Away Your Grocery Cart?

Put your dang cart away! While yesterday’s strong winds were blowing I stopped for some groceries on the drive home. When I came out of the store I found an empty cart tattooed along the side of my car.

In everything, therefore, treat people the same way you want them to treat you, for this is the Law and the Prophets . Matthew 7:12

Same store where some old woman backed into the same car 10 months ago (she gave me insurance information at the scene and then lied to her insurer and I got stuck with repair cost).

I put my cart away. As you can see from above it was one of only two in the corral.

A few weeks ago I helped a disabled man with his cart. He had one of the automatic models. I actually drove it back to the store for him. My first ride on one of those and probably a personal preview.

I know we’re all in a hurry. Until your car is the one dinged.

