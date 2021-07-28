Car Runs Stop Sign Killing Woman Near Middleton

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and two where injured when a car went through a stop sign in Middleton late Tuesday evening. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 9:33 p.m. to the intersection of Idaho Highway 44 and Lansing Lane where a BMW 325 failed to yield to a Kia Soul and crashed. The BMW continued on and hit a nearby house. The driver of the Kia, a female who has not been identified, died in the crash. The driver and passenger in the BMW, both males, were thrown from the car and taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise; neither of them had been wearing a seat belt. ISP said in a statement no one in the house was injured. The crash is still under investigation.

