Juvenile and 21-year-old Killed in Middleton Crash

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say two people were killed, one of them a juvenile, in a two-vehicle crash in Middleton.

ISP announced the crash happened a little before 2 p.m. on December 18, near the intersection of Lansing Lane and Purple Sage Road when the 21-year-old driver of a Toyota Camry failed to yield to a Ram pickup and was hit. The driver of the Toyota was killed in the crash, a juvenile passenger was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise where they died.

The driver of the pickup did not need to be taken to the hospital. The crash is still under investigation.